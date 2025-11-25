Amorim: Manchester United not ready to compete for top spots after Everton loss

An undated picture of Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim stated on Monday that his team is not yet capable of competing for the top positions in the Premier League, adding that they "deserved to lose" following their 1-0 defeat to 10-man Everton at Old Trafford.

Despite Idrissa Gueye being sent off after just 13 minutes for slapping teammate Michael Keane, Everton won three points despite United's opportunity to advance into the Champions League with a victory over David Moyes' team.

Ruben Amorim expressed concerns about United's inability to contend for the top Premier League spots, despite recent praise for their progress.

"We are not there, not even near the point that we should be to fight for the best positions in the league," said Amorim.

"These five weeks everyone is praising our evolution. I'm always saying the same things. We are not even near what the moment we're supposed to be in this club.”

He added that his biggest fear is the team regressing to the struggles of last season.

"I feel afraid of returning to this feeling of last season. That is my biggest concern," he added.

The coach bemoaned his dissatisfaction with his team and clarified that, despite Gueye's dismissal, he was jealous of Everton's fight.

Additionally, he informed his team that when they regroup for training at Carrington on Tuesday, he hopes to witness some of the same mindset and energy.

After losing to Everton, Manchester United is currently ranked 10th in the Premier League. On November 30, they will travel to Crystal Palace.