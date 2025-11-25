U.S. Consul General cheers team USA at Over-40s T20 World Cup

U.S. Consul General Charles Goodman pictured with team USA ahead of their Over-40s T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on November 23, 2025. - File

KARACHI: U.S. Consul General Charles Goodman attended the USA vs. Sri Lanka Over-40s T20 World Cup match on Sunday at the National Bank Stadium, showing support for Team USA and celebrating the unifying power of sports.

Over 500 English Access students from across Sindh Province, supported by the U.S. government, joined the event to experience the excitement of one of Pakistan’s most beloved sports.

Consul General Goodman participated in a pre-game discussion with veteran sports reporters and provided live commentary from the stadium’s commentary box.

After Team USA’s victory, he congratulated the players, presented trophies, and praised the Sri Lankan team for their spirited performance. He highlighted how sporting events like this strengthen bonds and foster unity.

The International Masters Cricket Over-40s T20 World Cup features 12 international teams competing in 42 matches across five venues in Karachi from November 21 to December 1.

Organised by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association, the tournament brings together former Test and first-class cricketers from around the world.

Team USA, captained by Muhammad Farrukh with Zeshan Muhammad as vice-captain, continues to elevate the profile of cricket in the United States.

Their participation also aligns with the United States’ “Mega Decade of Sports,” which includes the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, while promoting U.S. cricket on the global stage.

“Sports have the power to unite people across borders, cultures and communities,” Consul General Goodman said.

“The U.S. Mission in Pakistan proudly supports programs that connect youth and strengthen partnerships, as demonstrated in today’s USA–Sri Lanka cricket match.”