Nick Kyrgios signs up for Kooyong Classic ahead of Australian Open

Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his quarter final match against Chile's Cristian Garin on July 6, 2022. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios signed up on Tuesday to compete at next year’s Australian Open warm-up event, the Kooyong Classic.

The talented Australian has not played on the ATP Tour since March and has had limited activity over the past three years due to a series of serious knee and wrist surgeries.

Kyrgios has faced numerous career-threatening injuries, playing only five singles matches in the 2023 season, with his most recent appearance at the Miami Open in March. Currently ranked 666th in the world and without a protected ranking, Kyrgios will need wildcards to participate in any ATP warm-up tournaments before the Australian Open, as well as for the Grand Slam itself.

However, given his status as a former champion at the Brisbane International and his popularity among fans at Melbourne Park, these wildcards are likely to be granted if requested.

Following his signing, tournament director Peter Johnston stated that it is great to see Kyrgios back playing singles.

“He brings a level of shot-making genius and showmanship you simply do not see every day. When he walks on court, you know something memorable is going to happen. It’s fantastic to welcome him back to Kooyong,” he said.

Besides signing, Kyrgios is also scheduled to participate in other exhibition matches later this year, including his “battle of the sexes” clash with Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai on December 28.

Along with Kyrgios, the Kooyong Classic will feature strong Italian players next year, with Davis Cup heroes Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Berrettini, as well as world number eight Lorenzo Musetti, all confirmed in the men’s field.

The exhibition tournament, which was canceled this year due to operational issues, will take place from January 13 to 15, just three days before the start of the Grand Slam season at Melbourne Park in Australia.