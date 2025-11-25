Lamar Jackson skips walk-through due to toe injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts under center against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on Dec 25, 2024. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson skipped Monday’s walk-through after sustaining a toe injury, marking his third different physical setback in as many weeks.

Jackson, who had previously missed sessions due to knee soreness and an ankle issue, was absent as the Ravens began preparations for their Thanksgiving matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a post-match analysis, Coach John Harbaugh stated that Jackson was "doing good," but admitted he could not say whether the recent injuries had influenced the quarterback’s dip in form.

“He’s good. I can’t really say whether these injuries have affected his play,” Harbaugh said.

Despite being available for every game this month, the 28-year-old is enduring the poorest stretch of his eight-year career, falling below a 60% completion rate and 200 passing yards in three straight games for the first time.

Harbaugh, however, defended Jackson’s overall contribution and praised his work ethic and leadership.

“I’m always proud of him. He’s playing winning football. He works hard every week and is doing everything he can to win,” the coach added.

The Ravens (6–5) have won five straight games, pulling level with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the top of the AFC North.

Jackson has thrown 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season, posting a QBR of 63.3. He has been sacked 24 times, already one more than his total from all of last year.

The Baltimore star previously missed three games last month with a hamstring injury and has appeared out of rhythm since returning. Still, the quarterback insisted he felt fully healthy following Sunday’s 23–10 win over the New York Jets.

“I can’t call it, but I’m out there, so I feel like I should still be able to do what I do,” Jackson said.

The Ravens now host the Bengals on Thursday, with Jackson holding a dominant 10–1 career record against Cincinnati.