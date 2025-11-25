Curry drops 31 to lead Golden State Warriors past Utah Jazz

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry claps his hands in celebration during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Apr 11, 2024. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry topped 30 points for the seventh time this season, finishing with a game-high 31, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a 134-117 win over the Utah Jazz in an NBA clash here at Chase Center on Monday.

Curry made significant contributions in every aspect of the game, recording 31 points, two assists, and four rebounds. He made 13 of his 22 field goals, including 6 of 11 from beyond the arc, showcasing his shooting prowess.

The Warriors outscored the Jazz in three of the four quarters, thanks in large part to Curry's leadership on the court.

Buddy Hield, who played 23 minutes, contributed 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists, providing a strong all-around performance alongside Curry. Moses Moody added 15 points and six rebounds, while Jimmy Butler, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds, was also instrumental.

Playing without Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Draymond Green (foot), and Al Horford (sciatica) early on hurt the Warriors.

Keyonte George was the Jazz's best player, scoring 28 points and grabbing seven rebounds, but it was not enough to match the Warriors' offensive firepower.

With a 5-12 record this season, Utah has struggled to keep up with the Warriors' explosive offense and has lost four in a row.

The Warriors' next task is to build on this victory and continue pushing for a better position in the Western Conference standings. On November 27th, they will face the Houston Rockets. Curry's outstanding playmaking and scoring performance helped the Warriors improve their season record to 10-9.