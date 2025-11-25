Pakistan-India clash set as ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

Haris Rauf (centre) speaks with India's Abhishek Sharma (left) as Shubman Gill watches during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule and groupings for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The 20 participating teams have been divided into five groups of four, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage. The Super Eight will then feature two groups of four teams each.

Defending champions India have been placed in the same group as arch-rivals Pakistan, alongside Netherlands, Namibia and the United States of America (USA).

Sri Lanka, unlike co-hosts India, find themselves in a comparatively tougher group, which includes three full-member teams — Australia, Zimbabwe and Ireland — along with Oman.

Another group will feature England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy and Nepal, while the remaining pool consists of South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada.

Double-header action awaits as the Green Shirts open the tournament against the Netherlands in Colombo, while the second match of the day features defending champions India taking on the United States of America (USA) in Mumbai.

The 2009 champions will play their second group-stage match on February 10, taking on the USA, who had stunned them in the previous edition of the mega event in 2024.

The highly anticipated clash between the two former champions is scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

Their final group-stage fixture is scheduled against Namibia at the same venue on February 18.

Meanwhile, the 2009 champions will play all of their matches in Sri Lanka as per the Fusion Formula, which states that Pakistan or India will not visit each other for any ICC tournaments for three years and will instead play their respective matches at a neutral venue.

As a result, if the Green Shirts make it to the semi-finals and the final, both knockout matches will be played in Colombo. However, if they do not, then the semi-final and the final will be played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, respectively.

The Super Eight round of the tournament will begin on February 21 in Colombo and conclude on March 1 in Kolkata.

The first semi-final will be held on March 3, followed by the second semi-final on March 5, while the grand finale will take place on March 8 in Ahmedabad or Colombo.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule (Group Stage):

February 7

Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo

West Indies vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

India vs USA in Mumbai

February 8

New Zealand vs Afghanistan in Chennai

England vs Nepal in Mumbai

Sri Lanka vs Ireland in Colombo

February 9

Bangladesh vs Italy in Kolkata

Zimbabwe vs Oman in Colombo

South Africa vs Canada in Ahmedabad

February 10

Netherlands vs Namibia in Delhi

New Zealand vs UAE in Chennai

Pakistan vs USA in Colombo

February 11

South Africa vs Afghanistan in Ahmedabad

Australia vs Ireland in Colombo

England vs West Indies in Mumbai

February 12

Sri Lanka vs Oman in Kandy

Nepal vs Italy in Mumbai

India vs Namibia in Delhi

February 13

Australia vs Zimbabwe in Colombo

Canada vs UAE in Delhi

USA vs Netherlands in Chennai

February 14

Ireland vs Oman in Colombo

England vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

New Zealand vs South Africa in Ahmedabad

February 15

West Indies vs Nepal in Mumbai

USA vs Namibia in Chennai

India vs Pakistan in Colombo

February 16

Afghanistan vs UAE in Delhi

England vs Italy in Kolkata

Australia vs Sri Lanka in Kandy

February 17

New Zealand vs Canada in Chennai

Ireland vs Zimbabwe in Kandy

Bangladesh vs Nepal in Mumbai

February 18

South Africa vs UAE in Delhi

Pakistan vs Namibia in Colombo

India vs Netherlands in Ahmedabad

February 19

West Indies vs Italy in Kolkata

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe in Colombo

Afghanistan vs Canada in Chennai

February 20

Australia vs Oman in Kandy

Super-Eight Round Schedule:

February 21

Y2 vs Y3 in Colombo

February 22

Y1 vs Y4 in Kandy X1 vs X4 in Ahmedabad

February 23

X2 vs X3 in Mumbai

February 24

Y1 vs Y3 in Kandy

February 25

Y2 vs Y4 in Colombo

February 26

X3 vs X4 in Colombo X1 vs X2 in Chennai

February 27

Y1 vs Y2 in Colombo

February 28

Y3 vs Y4 in Kandy

March 1

X2 vs X4 in Delhi X1 vs X3 in Kolkata

Knock-out Fixtures:

March 4:

Semi-final 1 in Colombo/Kolkata

March 5:

Semi-final 2 in Mumbai

March 8: