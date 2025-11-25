Pakistan-India clash set as ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

Super Eight will then feature two groups of four teams each

November 25, 2025
Haris Rauf (centre) speaks with India's Abhishek Sharma (left) as Shubman Gill watches during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule and groupings for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The 20 participating teams have been divided into five groups of four, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage. The Super Eight will then feature two groups of four teams each.

Defending champions India have been placed in the same group as arch-rivals Pakistan, alongside Netherlands, Namibia and the United States of America (USA).

Sri Lanka, unlike co-hosts India, find themselves in a comparatively tougher group, which includes three full-member teams — Australia, Zimbabwe and Ireland — along with Oman.

Another group will feature England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy and Nepal, while the remaining pool consists of South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada.

Double-header action awaits as the Green Shirts open the tournament against the Netherlands in Colombo, while the second match of the day features defending champions India taking on the United States of America (USA) in Mumbai.

The 2009 champions will play their second group-stage match on February 10, taking on the USA, who had stunned them in the previous edition of the mega event in 2024.

The highly anticipated clash between the two former champions is scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

Their final group-stage fixture is scheduled against Namibia at the same venue on February 18.

Meanwhile, the 2009 champions will play all of their matches in Sri Lanka as per the Fusion Formula, which states that Pakistan or India will not visit each other for any ICC tournaments for three years and will instead play their respective matches at a neutral venue.

As a result, if the Green Shirts make it to the semi-finals and the final, both knockout matches will be played in Colombo. However, if they do not, then the semi-final and the final will be played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, respectively.

The Super Eight round of the tournament will begin on February 21 in Colombo and conclude on March 1 in Kolkata. 

The first semi-final will be held on March 3, followed by the second semi-final on March 5, while the grand finale will take place on March 8 in Ahmedabad or Colombo.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule (Group Stage):

February 7

  • Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo
  • West Indies vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
  • India vs USA in Mumbai

February 8

  • New Zealand vs Afghanistan in Chennai
  • England vs Nepal in Mumbai
  • Sri Lanka vs Ireland in Colombo

February 9

  • Bangladesh vs Italy in Kolkata
  • Zimbabwe vs Oman in Colombo
  • South Africa vs Canada in Ahmedabad

February 10

  • Netherlands vs Namibia in Delhi
  • New Zealand vs UAE in Chennai
  • Pakistan vs USA in Colombo

February 11

  • South Africa vs Afghanistan in Ahmedabad
  • Australia vs Ireland in Colombo
  • England vs West Indies in Mumbai

February 12

  • Sri Lanka vs Oman in Kandy
  • Nepal vs Italy in Mumbai
  • India vs Namibia in Delhi

February 13

  • Australia vs Zimbabwe in Colombo
  • Canada vs UAE in Delhi
  • USA vs Netherlands in Chennai

February 14

  • Ireland vs Oman in Colombo
  • England vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
  • New Zealand vs South Africa in Ahmedabad

February 15

  • West Indies vs Nepal in Mumbai
  • USA vs Namibia in Chennai
  • India vs Pakistan in Colombo

February 16

  • Afghanistan vs UAE in Delhi
  • England vs Italy in Kolkata
  • Australia vs Sri Lanka in Kandy

February 17

  • New Zealand vs Canada in Chennai
  • Ireland vs Zimbabwe in Kandy
  • Bangladesh vs Nepal in Mumbai

February 18

  • South Africa vs UAE in Delhi
  • Pakistan vs Namibia in Colombo
  • India vs Netherlands in Ahmedabad

February 19

  • West Indies vs Italy in Kolkata
  • Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe in Colombo
  • Afghanistan vs Canada in Chennai

February 20

  • Australia vs Oman in Kandy

Super-Eight Round Schedule:

February 21

  • Y2 vs Y3 in Colombo

February 22

  • Y1 vs Y4 in Kandy
  • X1 vs X4 in Ahmedabad

February 23

  • X2 vs X3 in Mumbai

February 24

  • Y1 vs Y3 in Kandy

February 25

  • Y2 vs Y4 in Colombo

February 26

  • X3 vs X4 in Colombo
  • X1 vs X2 in Chennai

February 27

  • Y1 vs Y2 in Colombo

February 28

  • Y3 vs Y4 in Kandy

March 1

  • X2 vs X4 in Delhi
  • X1 vs X3 in Kolkata

Knock-out Fixtures:

March 4:

  • Semi-final 1 in Colombo/Kolkata

March 5:

  • Semi-final 2 in Mumbai

March 8:

  • Final in Colombo/Ahmedabad

