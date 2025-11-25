Pakistan-India clash set as ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule and groupings for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.
The 20 participating teams have been divided into five groups of four, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage. The Super Eight will then feature two groups of four teams each.
Defending champions India have been placed in the same group as arch-rivals Pakistan, alongside Netherlands, Namibia and the United States of America (USA).
Sri Lanka, unlike co-hosts India, find themselves in a comparatively tougher group, which includes three full-member teams — Australia, Zimbabwe and Ireland — along with Oman.
Another group will feature England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy and Nepal, while the remaining pool consists of South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada.
Double-header action awaits as the Green Shirts open the tournament against the Netherlands in Colombo, while the second match of the day features defending champions India taking on the United States of America (USA) in Mumbai.
The 2009 champions will play their second group-stage match on February 10, taking on the USA, who had stunned them in the previous edition of the mega event in 2024.
The highly anticipated clash between the two former champions is scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.
Their final group-stage fixture is scheduled against Namibia at the same venue on February 18.
Meanwhile, the 2009 champions will play all of their matches in Sri Lanka as per the Fusion Formula, which states that Pakistan or India will not visit each other for any ICC tournaments for three years and will instead play their respective matches at a neutral venue.
As a result, if the Green Shirts make it to the semi-finals and the final, both knockout matches will be played in Colombo. However, if they do not, then the semi-final and the final will be played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, respectively.
The Super Eight round of the tournament will begin on February 21 in Colombo and conclude on March 1 in Kolkata.
The first semi-final will be held on March 3, followed by the second semi-final on March 5, while the grand finale will take place on March 8 in Ahmedabad or Colombo.
