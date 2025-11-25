Colorado Rockies appoint Warren Schaeffer as full-time manager

Colorado Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer walks to the dugout after speaking with the home plate umpire after the bottom of the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Sep 26, 2025. — Reuters

COLORADO: The Colorado Rockies appointed Warren Schaeffer as their full-time manager on Monday, filling the last vacancy in Major League Baseball.

This marks the first major decision since Paul DePodesta was named the team's head of baseball operations on November 7, replacing general manager Bill Schmidt, who stepped down after the season.

Schaeffer, 40, took over in May after Bud Black was fired following a 7-33 start. Under Schaeffer's leadership, the Rockies went 36-86, finishing the season with a record of 43-119, the worst in the franchise’s 33-year history.

The team continued to struggle, ending with 119 losses, the most in the National League since the 1962 New York Mets, who had 120 losses and finished 50 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Schaeffer joined the Colorado coaching staff in 2023 as a third-base and infield coach. Prior to that, he managed in the minors at High-A Asheville (2015–2017), Double-A Hartford (2018–2019), and Triple-A Albuquerque (2020–2022).

Following Schaeffer’s hiring as club manager, the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, expressed confidence, highlighting that Warren is the right person to lead the team moving forward.

After being hired as manager, Schaeffer expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the chance to continue leading this team. My focus remains on building a strong, unified culture based on accountability, hard work, and trust,” Schaeffer said.

"We have a group of guys who care deeply about competing the right way, and my goal is to strengthen those relationships while leading a team that our fans can embrace and be proud of.”

Meanwhile, the Rockies have posted three straight 100-loss seasons and have not made the playoffs since 2018.

This summer, they drafted Ethan Holliday with the No. 4 overall pick, and outfielders Zac Veen and Yanquiel Fernandez, infielder Ryan Ritter, and right-hander Chase Dollander were called up to gain their first experience in the majors.