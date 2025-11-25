Gueye sent off for striking teammate Keane in Everton's win over Manchester United

Everton's Idrissa Gueye is shown a red card by referee Tony Harrington as he clashes with teammate Michael Keane against Manchester United in Premier League on November 24, 2025. — Reuters

STRETFORD: Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off for striking teammate Michael Keane during a 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

The incident occurred in the 13th minute, moments after Bruno Fernandes had gone close to scoring for United. Gueye and Keane began arguing in their own half, with Keane shoving the midfielder away twice before Gueye struck him in the face with an open hand.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford intervened to separate the two, and referee Tony Harrington showed Gueye a straight red card for violent conduct, a decision later confirmed by VAR.

Despite the chaotic flashpoint, Everton manager David Moyes expressed appreciation for the intensity shown by both players.

“I quite like it when my players fight. I want them to be tough. If you want a winning team, you need players who won’t accept someone not doing their job,” Moyes said.

The 36-year-old Gueye later posted an apology on social media, taking full responsibility for his reaction and stressing that his behaviour does not reflect his values.

"I take full responsibility for my reaction. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for. Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behavior," Gueye said.

However, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim felt the dismissal was harsh.

“We can fight with teammates. I know it’s violent conduct because the referee explained, but I don’t agree,” Amorim concluded.

Opta statistics show that Gueye is only the third Premier League player since 2000-01 to be sent off for clashing with a teammate, following incidents involving Newcastle’s Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer in 2005, and Stoke’s Ricardo Fuller and Andy Griffin in 2008.