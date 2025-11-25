Mohammad Amir backs THIS young batter for future Pakistan role

Pacer Mohammad Amir during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Trinbago Knight Riders at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on August 20, 2025 in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda. - CPL T20

Former Pakistan pacer and Quetta Qavalry captain Mohammad Amir has backed rising star Khawaja Nafay for a future role in the national team, following the youngster’s impressive run in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Unbeaten Qavalry have been flying in their debut season, and while Amir has led from the front, he has singled out Nafay as one of Pakistan cricket’s most exciting future prospects.

The young wicketkeeper batter has been in exceptional form, scoring 144 runs in four innings, striking 12 sixes, and remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament — a streak that has caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.

Speaking after a recent match, Amir praised Nafay’s work ethic and temperament.

“He is extremely hardworking, and that is his biggest strength,” Amir said. “If he keeps his focus, he can soon become a key contributor to Pakistan cricket.”

Discussing Quetta Qavalry’s unbeaten run, the left-arm pacer emphasised both the excitement and the challenges of sustaining an unbeaten streak.

“Yes, we have won all our games so far, but sometimes when you keep winning early, the challenges get tougher as the tournament progresses. I just hope we can maintain this momentum,” he stated.

Nafay’s strong performances extend beyond the Abu Dhabi T10.

The right-handed batter has been a dominant force in the shorter formats, delivering impactful performances for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and for Pakistan Shaheens in recent tournaments.

He has featured in 12 PSL matches for the Gladiators, scoring 234 runs at a strike rate of 130, including two half-centuries.

Nafay also represented Pakistan Shaheens in the recently concluded Hong Kong Sixes 2025, where the team clinched the title by defeating Kuwait in the final.

He finished as the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer, amassing 151 runs in five matches at a staggering strike rate of 284.90, including a crucial fifty.