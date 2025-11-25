Hansi Flick confirms Rashford ready for Chelsea clash

An undated picture of Barcelona’s manager Hansi Flick (right) and Marcus Rashford. — Reuters

Barcelona’s manager, Hansi Flick, confirmed on Monday that Marcus Rashford has fully recovered from a recent bout of flu and is available for their Champions League showdown against Chelsea in London.

Due to his inability to train in the days leading up to the match, Rashford missed Barcelona's 4-0 La Liga victory over Athletic Club at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday.

However, he resumed training with his teammates on Sunday and Monday and will be part of Flick's squad for Tuesday's match at Stamford Bridge.

The Manchester United forward, currently on loan at Barcelona, has been impressive in Europe this season, scoring four goals, two of which came away at Newcastle United, and providing one assist in four Champions League appearances.

Across all competitions, he has netted six goals and created eight assists in 16 games for the Spanish champions.

Flick expressed his relief at Rashford’s recovery and confirmed the forward is fit to play. While Rashford is available for the match, Flick will decide whether he starts or comes off the bench against Chelsea.

"I am really very happy. He came back from a cold, but he's OK. We will decide tomorrow if he starts or comes in from the bench," Flick said.

With Rashford returning to the fold, Flick now has five players competing for just three attacking positions. He has occasionally used Raphinha as an attacking midfielder, adding further flexibility to his options.

Barcelona will look to recover from a disappointing 3-3 draw away at Club Brugge in the Champions League when they travel to London on Tuesday.