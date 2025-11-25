Broad urges England to rethink plans for Travis Head after Perth heroics

Travis Head of Australia leaves the field after scoring 123 runs during day two of the First 2025/26 Ashes Series Test Match between Australia and England at Perth Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

England great Stuart Broad has outlined what his former side must do to keep Travis Head in check for the remainder of the Ashes, after the Australian batter’s match-winning heroics in the Perth opener.

Head was the standout performer in the first Test, smashing a brilliant 123 in the fourth innings to steer Australia to a commanding victory and a 1-0 lead in the five-match ICC World Test Championship series.

Promoted to open alongside debutant Jake Weatherald due to Usman Khawaja’s back spasms, the left-hander made full use of the opportunity.

His aggressive century put England’s bowlers under immense pressure throughout a decisive fourth-innings chase.

Despite England fielding a formidable pace quartet — including Jofra Archer and Mark Wood — Broad believes the attack became too impatient, allowing Head to dictate terms.

Broad, who retired with 604 Test wickets, urged England’s fast bowlers to shift tactics and look to frustrate the hard-hitting opener rather than feed his attacking strengths.

“When Travis Head is going hard, you must use your awareness,” Broad told SEN Radio.

“Get him off strike. Let him face one ball an over — a clip off the hip for a single — and don’t let him face four or five balls where he can hit a boundary.”

Broad added that forcing Marnus Labuschagne to take strike more frequently could help England build pressure and disrupt Australia’s momentum.

“Do that for forty minutes and Head gets bored of singles, tries something outrageous, and might get out,” he said.

“You can’t let him keep flaying it for hours and end up with 120 off 80 balls.”

The 38-year-old believes England lacked tactical clarity in Perth — something he rarely associates with captain Ben Stokes.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen Ben Stokes without a tactical answer,” Broad said, crediting Head’s brilliance.

“They’d prepared for Head at No.5. Suddenly he’s opening because Khawaja has a back spasm, and with a brand-new ball they hadn’t even discussed that scenario.”

With the second Test starting December 4 in Brisbane, Broad expects England to use their break to formulate fresh plans for Australia’s top order as Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum try to turn the series around.