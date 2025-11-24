Enzo Marseca advises Estevao to ignore Yamal comparisons

Chelsea´s Estevao reacts during their UEFA Champions League match against Qarabag at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on November 5, 2025. — AFP

Enzo Maresca has played down comparisons between rival teenage wingers Estevao and Lamine Yamal on the eve of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Estevao, 18, has caught the eye since arriving at Stamford Bridge in July, with nine goals for club and country.

Chelsea manager Maresca was asked at his pre-match press conference on Monday whether Spain international Yamal, just three months younger than Estevao, would be a good role model for his player.

But the Italian said the Brazilian was already established at the top level despite his tender years.

"Estevao is already playing at a high level, he is already in the starting eleven with Brazil," Maresca told reporters. "For sure he is very young, he can do many things better, but we are very happy with him.

"It's nice for people that love football to watch players like Estevao, like Lamine Yamal, like (Barcelona midfielder) Pedri. This is the beauty of football."

Maresca said Estevao must shut out the noise.

"He is going to be for sure an important player for this club," he said. "For the future, no doubt.

"He has to be happy. He has not to think about being better than this player or the other player.

"He has just to be better than himself day by day. Try to work hard, improve."

Enzo Maresca added that Chelsea forward Cole Palmer was making good progress after suffering a toe injury but that he was unlikely to be available to face Barcelona or Arsenal this coming weekend.

"Cole is wearing a (protective) boot," Maresca said. "We don't know when he will be back but for sure it will be soon.

"He's already on the pitch, he's already touching the ball and the feeling (for him) is good."

Barcelona are 11th in the league phase of Europe´s top club competition with seven points after four matches -- the same number as Chelsea.

Maresca said he had been strongly influenced by the possession-based style of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, who were twice champions of Europe during the now Manchester City manager's time in charge at the Nou Camp between 2008 and 2012.

"I decided to be a manager because of Pep's team, Barcelona, years ago," explained Maresca.

"Now, if clubs or teams decide with different style, I said many times that any club, any team can decide in the way they want to play. I chose mine years ago and this will be the way I like to watch my team in football and also in the future."