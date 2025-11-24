Pakistan, Sri Lanka in talks for T20I series ahead of World Cup 2026: sources

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during their T20I tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are currently discussing staging a bilateral T20I series between their men's teams in a build-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by the Island nation and India.

According to the insiders, although the two cricket boards are currently engaged in discussion to stage the three-match bilateral series in January, the arrangements are yet to be finalised, and thus the formal announcement will only be made once both parties reach a mutual consensus on all matters.

Meanwhile, as per reports within the Sri Lankan media, the three-match series between the home side and Pakistan will run from January 8 to 12.

The report further suggested that all three fixtures will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on January 8, 10 and 12, respectively, as the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will be unavailable due to the renovation process for the T20 World Cup 2026, tentatively scheduled to be played in the February-March window.

The potential away series against the 2012 champions will be of great significance for the Green Shirts to fine-tune their preparations for the mega event and in acclimatation to the conditions in the Island nation as they will play all of their matches there as per the Fusion Formula, which states that Pakistan or India will not visit each other for any ICC tournaments for three years and will instead play their respective matches at a neutral venue.

For the unversed, Pakistan are currently engaged in a home T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, scheduled to conclude on November 29 in Rawalpindi.

The home side currently lead the standings with three consecutive victories, followed by Zimbabwe, while Sri Lanka are at the bottom as they have yet to taste a triumph.

Sri Lanka next face Zimbabwe at the same venue on Tuesday in a must-win game, as a defeat would mark an end to their campaign in the Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series.