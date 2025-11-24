Pakistan crush Kyrgyz Republic in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan's Muhammad Mustafa (left) celebrates scoring their first goal during their AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Kyrgyz Republic at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on November 24, 2025. — AFC

BISHKEK: Muhammad Mustafa, Abdul Samad and Muhammad Essa helped Pakistan thump Kyrgyz Republic 3-1 in the Group B match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers here at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium on Monday.

The Green Shirts got off to a flying start to their second match as midfielder Mustafa gave them an early 1-0 lead in just the ninth minute.

Mustafa fired the ball from outside the box, which went straight to the Kyrgyz goalkeeper Daniel Kuluev, who failed to catch the ball, and it instead landed inside the net.

Pakistan benefitted from another defensive error by the host nation as their goalkeeper Kuluev rushed out of his box to head clear in the 23rd minute, but Abdul Samad volleyed the ball over his head and into the net to bolster his side's lead to 2-0.

Kyrgyz Republic eventually pulled one back in the 65th minute when Artem Potorochin's strong effort saw the ball roll nicely for Ulukbek Ishenbaev to lift past Pakistan's Samar Razzaq.

The national team, however, denied the host nation from clawing their way back and instead restored their lead in the 83rd minute, courtesy of a sensational run and assist by Muhammad Abdullah, who fed the ball to Essa just outside of the box, and the latter precisely smashed it into the top of the nets.

The comprehensive 3-1 victory over Kyrgyz Republic marked Pakistan's second in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, as they had inflicted an equally thumping defeat on Cambodia in their campaign opener on Saturday.

With two victories in as many matches, Pakistan are third in Group B standings, only behind leaders Laos and Yemen, respectively, on goal difference.