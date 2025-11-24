QEAT: Rohail's double ton helps Islamabad pile mammoth against Peshawar

Islamabad's Rohail Nazir poses for a picture after the second day of their ninth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Peshawar at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 24, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Skipper Rohail Nazir's anchoring double century helped home side Islamabad to amass a massive total against Peshawar on the second day of their final-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) match here at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Monday.

Resuming their first innings from 346/5 on day two, Islamabad's overnight pair of centurion Rohail and Arsal Sheikh continued their dominance with the bat as they bolstered their total past the 500-run mark by stretching their sixth-wicket partnership to 181.

Rohail remained the top-scorer for Islamabad with a monumental 207 off 269 deliveries, studded with 26 fours and six sixes, while Arsal made a handy 91 from 209 balls, hitting six fours.

For Peshawar, captain Sajid Khan and Muhammad Irfan took three wickets each, followed by Razaullah with two, while Mohammad Amir Khan and Israrullah chipped in with one.

In response, Naqeebullah's fierce opening spell jolted Peshawar's innings as the former champions finished day two at 81/4 in 20 overs.

Middle-order batter Abbas Ali remained their top-scorer with an unbeaten 35 and will resume their first innings on the penultimate day alongside wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris, who made nine not out.

Naqeebullah led Islamabad's bowling charge on the second day with three wickets, while Musa Khan chipped in with one.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Ali Usman's six-wicket haul after half-centuries from Zeeshan Ashraf and Aamer Yamin helped Multan force home side Abbottabad to follow on.

Earlier in the day, Multan resumed their first innings from 360/5 and added a further 182 runs to their overnight score for the loss of three more wickets before eventually declaring their first innings at 542 in 119 overs.

Leading their batting charge on the second day were middle-order batter Zeeshan and bowling all-rounder Yamin, who scored 94 and 75, respectively.

Mansoor Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Abbottabad, taking four wickets, while Khalid Usman and Adil Naz bagged two each.

In response, Abbottabad's batting unit could yield 159 runs before being bowled out in 40.1 overs and thus succumbed to a 383-run deficit.

Opener Mohammad Arif waged a lone battle for the hosts with a gutsy half-century, top-scoring with 61 off 91 deliveries, laced with nine fours and a six, while No.8 batter Shahab Khan was the next-best run-getter with his 16-ball 31.

Ali Usman was the standout bowler for Multan, taking six wickets for just 65 runs in his 20 overs, while Faisal Akram chipped in with three.

After being forced to follow on, Abbottabad could bat one over and scored 8/0 before the stumps were drawn.

Openers Arif and Shahzaib Khan will resume their second innings on the penultimate day as they trail Multan by 375 runs with 10 wickets in hand.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, the top-of-the-table clash between leaders Sialkot and Karachi Blues entered a decisive phase at the conclusion of day two, with the defending champions securing a second-innings lead of 168 runs with three wickets in hand.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Blues resumed their first innings from 144/3 in response to Sialkot's 176 all out and could add 81 more to their overnight score to finish at 225 all out in 57.5 overs and thus secured a slender 49-run lead.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood remained the top-scorer for Karachi Blues with 70 off 123 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six. Opening batter Saad Baig and skipper Saud Shakeel made notable contributions with 29 each.

Hamza Nazar led Sialkot's bowling charge with a five-wicket haul. He was supported by Mohammad Waleed and Mehran Mumtaz, who bagged two each, while captain Usama Mir chipped in with one.

In turn, lower-order batter Hamza's unbeaten half-century lifted Sialkot to finish the day at 217/7 after the middle-order collapse.

Hamza remained the top-scorer for the leaders with 59 not out and will resume their second innings on the penultimate day alongside wicketkeeper batter Afzaal Manzoor, unbeaten on 23.

For Karachi Blues, Kashif Bhatti has taken three wickets, followed by Mohammad Asghar with two, while Saqib Khan and Muhammad Umar could pick up one apiece on the second day.

In another final-round QEAT fixture, underway at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, opener Ali Zaryab's half-century in the second innings, followed by Noman Ali's five-wicket haul, pulled back Lahore Whites in the hunt against FATA on the second day.

At the stumps on day two, Lahore Whites were 144/4, leading by 110 runs, with six wickets in hand.

Opening batter Ali remained their top-scorer in the second innings, scoring 54 off 90 deliveries, while fellow top-order batter Imran Dogar chipped in with a 58-ball 44.

Earlier in the day, FATA resumed their first innings from 86/3 in response to Lahore Whites' 205 all out and piled up 153 more to their overnight score, courtesy of top-order batter Salman Khan Jnr's century.

Salman top-scored for FATA with 104 off 149 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and two sixes, helping his side secure a slender 34-run lead.

He received notable support from middle-order batter Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, who made a 52-ball 46 with the help of four sixes and as many fours.

Noman Ali led Lahore Whites' bowling charge with a five-wicket haul, while skipper Aamir Jamal picked up two wickets. Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rameez Jnr and Qasim Akram chipped in with one apiece.

At the Marghzar Cricket Ground here, Ahmed Safi Abdullah's five-wicket haul steered Faisalabad to a daunting 124-run lead over Bahawalpur on the second day of their final-round fixture.

Faisalabad resumed their first innings at the commencement of day two from 305/9 and were soon bowled out for 312 in 85.2 overs as Khurram Shahzad and Afaq Afridi, six and seven, respectively, could stretch their overnight partnership to 13 runs.

For Bahawalpur, Mohammad Imran took four wickets, followed by Mohammad Sudais and Mohammad Azab with two each, while Mohammad Umair made one scalp.

In response, Bahawalpur's batting unit was skittled for a modest 188 in 82.3 overs and thus succumbed to a massive deficit.

Mohammad Ammar waged a lone battle for Bahawalpur with a gutsy half-century and top-scored with 66 off 68 deliveries, featuring four fours.

Besides him, Muhammad Imran (27), skipper Saifullah Bangash and opener Mohammad Alamgir, 26 each, were the notable run-getters.

Ahmed led Faisalabad's bowling charge with economical bowling figures of 5/36 in 31 overs, followed by Hasan Raza with three, while Khurram Shahzad bagged two.