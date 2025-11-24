NFL: Raiders fire offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after 24-10 loss

An undated photo of former Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, international media reported on Sunday.

This decision came just hours after the team suffered a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, a game marked by an alarming 10 sacks allowed by the Raiders’ offence.

Kelly, who previously held head coaching positions with the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, joined the Raiders earlier this year. He was reportedly the NFL’s highest-paid offensive coordinator, earning $6 million per year.

However, under his leadership, the Raiders’ offence has struggled to find its rhythm. In Sunday’s game, the unit averaged just 3.6 yards per play, contributing to a season record of 2-9.

Kelly’s tenure with the Raiders has been characterised by poor offensive production.

In Week 12, the team ranked 30th in points, total yards, rushing yards, offensive EPA, and red-zone efficiency under his supervision.

These offensive struggles have coincided with a regression from quarterback Geno Smith, who has faced difficulties this season.

While Las Vegas is tied for last in the NFL in points per game (15.0), 30th in total yards per game (268.9), 31st in rushing yards per game (79.5), 30th in offensive EPA (minus-77.8), and 28th in red-zone efficiency (48.1%).

The Raiders have scored fewer than 10 points in four games the most in the NFL.

After leaving the Raiders, Kelly stated that he is grateful for the chance to work with the team and emphasised that winning is essential in the league, highlighting how much he enjoyed working with Geno and the team every day.

“I am grateful for the opportunity with the Raiders; bottom line, in this league, you have to win. I really loved those players. I'm a huge, huge Geno Smith fan. That was one of the best parts of this experience for me—working with Geno and those guys every day,” he said.

This decision marks the second time this month that the Raiders have severed ties with a key coaching figure, as they previously let go of special teams coordinator Tom McMahon following a loss to the Denver Broncos.