Ferrer says Davis Cup final defeat 'not the end of the world'

An undated photo of Spanish tennis player David Ferrer. — Reuters

BOLOGNA: Spain captain David Ferrer has downplayed his team’s Davis Cup final defeat, insisting the loss to Italy in Bologna on Sunday is 'not the end of the world'.

Italy claimed a third consecutive title after overturning Spain’s early momentum in the decisive singles rubber.

Spain appeared to be in control when Jaume Munar won the first set against Flavio Cobolli in the crucial match, but the Italian fought back to secure victory and deny Spain a seventh Davis Cup crown.

In his post-match remarks, Ferrer refused to fault his players and instead praised their unity and professionalism.

“Above all, they are wonderful people, and that is the most important thing,” Ferrer said.

“Working with them is a pleasure and an honour for me. On court, they are simply excellent, and they proved it.”

Despite the final setback, the 43-year-old said he believed the campaign was a success as he highlighted the strong team spirit throughout the week and commended the efforts of Munar, Pedro Martinez, Marcel Granollers, and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Ferrer added that the team’s support for one another and their growing confidence were among the positives of the week.

“I really enjoyed seeing how they supported each other and gained confidence, and it’s clear that we lost the final, but I don’t see it as a tragedy. Being so close to winning a seventh Davis Cup for our country is something fantastic,” he added.

“In the end, that’s sport, and you have to accept it. It’s not the end of the world.”