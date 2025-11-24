Oleksandr Usyk reveals why he vacated his WBO belt

An undated photo of the undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram/usykaa

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has revealed why he relinquished his WBO belt rather than fighting the interim champion Fabio Wardley.

Usyk informed the World Boxing Organisation that he would not face Britain’s Wardley in a mandatory defence, the WBO confirmed on November 17.

Following this, Wardley was announced as the full-fledged WBO champion and will make his first defence in 2026.

Everyone was curious about the decision made by one of the best in the boxing world, and now he has revealed why he opted not to fight Wardley.

According to Ukrainian camp manager Sergey Lapin, Usyk claims he wants to give a chance to young boxers.

“Oleksandr vacated the belt to give young boxers a chance to fight for it. Let’s see how everything develops from here. Fabio Wardley vs. Moses Itauma would be a wonderful fight for both, and it would be very interesting to see who comes out on top," Lapin said.

Wardley defeated Joseph Parker on October 25 to claim the WBO interim heavyweight title, becoming the mandatory challenger against Usyk.

Wardley’s promoter, Frank Warren, said that the talks with Usyk’s team had already begun after Parker’s match. It was anticipated that the match would take place in the first half of 2026 between the boxers, but the Ukrainian decided not to fight.

Wardley was not satisfied with Usyk's decision and said that if it were anyone other than the Ukrainian, he would have thought he was ducking him.

With the belt vacated, Usyk lost the status of undisputed world heavyweight champion. However, he remains the reigning champion of the WBA, WBC, and IBF.