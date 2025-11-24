Jansen's six-for strengthens South Africa's command on second India Test

South Africa's Marco Jansen (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the third day of their second Test against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 24, 2025. — BCCI

GUWAHATI: Marco Jansen's six-wicket haul powered South Africa to a massive first-innings lead against India on the third day of the second Test here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Monday.

At the commencement of day three, the home side resumed their first innings from 9/0 in response to South Africa's 489 all out and could add 192 to their overnight score for all 10 wickets and were thus bowled out for a modest 201 in 83.5 overs.

India got off to a relatively decent start to their innings as their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul stretched their partnership to 65 runs before Keshav Maharaj eventually broke the stand by dismissing the latter, who made 22 off 63 deliveries.

Jaiswal was then involved in a brief 30-run partnership for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan, until both fell victim to Simon Harmer in his successive overs, as India slipped to 96/3.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for India with an anchoring 58 off 97 deliveries, comprising seven fours and a six.

Jansen then ripped through their middle-order, taking four wickets in a fiery spell to further reduce India to 122/7.

Following the slump, all-rounder Washington Sundar offered notable resistance with his gutsy 48-run knock, coming off 92 deliveries and featuring two fours and a six.

Sundar was supported by No.9 batter Kuldeep Yadav (19) as the duo added crucial 72 runs for the eighth wicket before Harmer broke the budding partnership in the 79th over by dismissing the former.

Kuldeep followed suit in the 82nd over as he was outfoxed by a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, bowled by Jansen, who completed his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests.

The left-arm pacer struck again in his next over to wrap up India's innings for a paltry total and rounded up magnificent bowling figures of 6/48 in 19.5 overs.

Jansen's brilliance was backed by Harmer, who picked up three wickets for 64 runs in his 27 overs, while Maharaj chipped in with one.

With a 288-run lead in their favour, the Proteas started their second innings in the dying minutes of day three, and their openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram batted sensibly and powered them to 26/0 in eight overs, stretching their lead to a massive 314 runs.

The opening pair will resume South Africa's second innings on the penultimate day as the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders look to set a mammoth target for the home side.