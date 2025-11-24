Ruben Amorim discusses potential departures in January transfer window

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during a press conference at Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong on May 29, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has discussed the possibility of transfers for out-of-favour players Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee in the January transfer window.

The 40-year-old has acknowledged that Mainoo and Zirkzee, who want to leave, may depart in January, but he emphasised that it will not happen at the expense of United.

So far this season, neither Mainoo nor Zirkzee has started a Premier League game. Zirkzee has only played 82 minutes, while Mainoo has appeared for a total of 93 minutes since his substitute appearance against Burnley in August.

The midfielder had expressed a desire for a loan move at the end of the summer transfer window.

Both players are eager for more game time to improve their chances of being selected for the World Cup next summer.

While gaining more minutes on the pitch is essential for both, as they aim to secure call-ups for the Netherlands and England for the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Manchester United are also preparing for the potential absence of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui during the Africa Cup of Nations.

With injuries to forwards Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, Amorim is also cautious about being short-staffed.

The Portuguese coach believes that a big win over Everton on Monday could see United move into fourth place, a significant improvement from last season’s 15th-place finish.

Reflecting on the situation, Amorim said he was also a player once and understands everything.

He added that he wants to help players, but the club comes first.

“I was a football player, and I understand everything, and I want to help my players in every situation. I understand the frustration of some players, seeing the World Cup is there," Amorim said.

"I know what it means. But the first thing is that the club comes first. If I can help the club and the players, I will be happy. If not, I have to think about the team.”

Although United are on a five-match unbeaten streak, Amorim remains cautious about their progress, noting that the team has squandered leads against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.