Salman Agha sets world record after surpassing cricketing greats

The collage of photos shows Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha (left) alongside former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. – ACC/AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has etched his name in the record books by surpassing cricketing icons Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and Mohammad Yousuf to claim the world record for most international matches played in a single calendar year.

Agha reached the milestone during Pakistan’s 69-run win over Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan have already featured in 54 international matches in 2025, the highest by any team this year. The West Indies follow with 45 matches.

Agha, Pakistan’s backbone across all formats, is the only player in the world to have appeared in every single one of these 54 fixtures.

This mark also equals Pakistan’s own record for most international matches in a calendar year, previously set in 2013.

By taking part in 54 matches, Agha broke the long-standing joint record of 53 appearances held by Dravid (1999), Yousuf (2000) and Dhoni (2007).

Playing over 50 international matches in a year is an extremely rare feat—first achieved by Sachin Tendulkar in 1997 and most recently matched by New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell in 2023.

Most international matches in a calendar year:

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan) – 54, 2025 Rahul Dravid (India) – 53, 1999 Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan) – 53, 2000 MS Dhoni (India/Asia XI) – 53, 2007 Lance Klusener (South Africa) – 52, 2000 Paul Collingwood (England) – 52, 2007 Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka) – 52, 2014 Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51, 1997 Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 51, 2023

As captain, Agha has led Pakistan in 36 T20Is, winning 22 and losing 14, maintaining an impressive win percentage of 61.11%.

Recently, the men in geen clinched a home T20I series against South Africa 2-1 before securing three consecutive victories against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in the tri-series to book a spot in the final.

Earlier in the year, before finishing runners-up at the ACC Men’s T20I Asia Cup 2025—where they lost to India in the final—Pakistan also won a T20I tri-series featuring UAE and Afghanistan.