Lahore Qalandars secure franchise rights for next decade

Lahore Qalandars owners Atif Rana and Sameen Rana, along with Pakistan Super League (PSL) CEO Salman Naseer, pictured after the franchise secured its rights for the next 10 years. – PCB

Lahore Qalandars, the most valuable team in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), will remain with their current owners for the next ten years after renewing their franchise agreement on Monday.

The three-time champions were among the first PSL franchises to extend their agreement at the market value determined by Ernst & Young, one of the world’s most respected audit firms, following a comprehensive valuation.

This renewal reflects the confidence stakeholders have in the Qalandars’ brand and in the growing value of the HBL PSL, which will expand to eight teams from the 11th edition next year.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi praised the franchise’s contribution and leadership.

"It gives me immense pleasure that Lahore Qalandars will continue to stay with its current owners. Atif Rana and Sameen Rana have worked extremely hard to turn this franchise into a household name across Pakistan and a reputable brand around the world. Their decision is a testament of confidence in the power and pull of the HBL PSL," Naqvi said.

"Lahore Qalandars have consistently contributed to the development and promotion of the HBL PSL and cricket at large across the country.

"The PCB looks forward to sustaining this partnership and advancing our shared objectives for the growth of the game," he added.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer also welcomed the announcement, highlighting the franchise’s impact on the league and its fans.

"The Qalandars’ passion, energy and belief in the HBL PSL have been instrumental in shaping the league’s spirit and inspiring millions of fans and we are thrilled that we are going to continue working with Atif Rana and Sameen Rana over the next 10 years," Naseer said.

"Their commitment to nurturing talent and elevating Pakistan cricket is commendable. We’re excited to continue this incredible journey together and to create an even brighter, bolder future for the PSL," he added.