Deandre Ayton exits Lakers' win over Jazz due to injury

An undated photo of Los Angeles Lakers centre Deandre Ayton during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento on October 28, 2024. — Reuters

SALT LAKE CITY: Los Angeles Lakers centre Deandre Ayton exited Sunday night’s 108-106 win against the Utah Jazz due to a right knee contusion.

Ayton sustained the injury in the first quarter due to a collision with Utah rookie Ace Bailey.

Ayton, who scored two points on 1-for-2 shooting with two rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes, has been a key contributor this season, averaging 16.5 points on 69.9% shooting and 8.8 rebounds.

During the match, Lakers head coach JJ Redick confirmed that the 27-year-old could not continue after the first half.

"He had gotten hit on his leg in the first half and was kind of limping through it, and then couldn't go in the second half," Redick said.

Backup centre Jaxson Hayes began the second half, while reserve Maxi Kleber took over at the five in the fourth quarter. Kleber added a crucial dunk with 1:21 left to help seal the victory.

Meanwhile, LeBron James led Los Angeles with 17 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in 34 minutes, while Luka Doncic contributed 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Austin Reaves tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

Ayton, a Bahamian international, signed a two-year, $16.6 million contract in the offseason after a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers and has helped the Lakers start 12-4 despite injuries to their star trio: James, Doncic, and Reaves.

For now, the Lakers return to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Tuesday and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in the NBA Cup group.