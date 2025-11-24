Ferrari’s Leclerc claims sixth place was maximum result he could achieve in Las Vegas GP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during a press conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka on April 3, 2025. — Reuters

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has claimed that sixth place was the maximum result he could achieve in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the available car.

The Ferrari driver admitted that Kimi Antonelli and Oscar Piastri both were too good in the closing stages of the race.

Leclerc initially closed the race in sixth position, but after the disqualification of both McLaren drivers, he was promoted to fourth.

He made comments about his performance before the steward's decision, and at the time, he was left frustrated by the pace of his car throughout the race.

When asked about a better result on any point, Charles Leclerc said he tried everything he had in his bag, but it was the maximum result he could achieve.

"I was pushing 200% the whole race I don't think I left anything on the table. So no I just think They had a bit more pace towards the end, but I also had pushed a lot behind them to try and get as close as possible. I had to because otherwise I would lose DRS and without the DRS I was dead slow,” Leclerc said.

“So it was a bit of a tough race to manage, but yeah, I don't think I could have done anything better. It was just a bit of shame to get stuck behind Oscar that had the DRS exactly at the point, where I was catching up Oscar and that made it very difficult for us.”

Max Verstappen was the winner in Las Vegas, George Russell was second, and Antonelli was third.