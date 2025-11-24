Mets agree to trade Nimmo to Rangers for Semien: reports

This collage of photos shows New York Mets centre fielder Brandon Nimmo (right) and Texas Rangers' second baseman Marcus Semien. — Reuters

NEW YORK: The New York Mets have reportedly agreed to send Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien in a blockbuster trade, international media reported on Sunday.

Nimmo, who has five seasons remaining on his eight-year, $162 million contract, is expected to finalise the deal pending MLB approval.

The American has been with the Mets since they selected him 13th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft.

Semien, a three-time All-Star, joined the Rangers in 2022 and helped them win a World Series the following year.

He posted 29 home runs and 100 RBIs that season, playing all 162 games. Last season, he hit .230 with 15 homers and 62 RBIs in 127 games before suffering a foot injury.

Throughout his career, Semien has maintained a .253 batting average, with 253 home runs and 801 RBIs across 1,629 games with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, and Texas Rangers.

On the other hand, Brandon Nimmo, 32, debuted with the Mets in 2016 and has consistently played over 150 games each season for the past four years.

He set career highs last year with 25 home runs and 92 RBIs, batting .262 in 155 games.

Overall, Nimmo has a career batting average of .262, with 135 home runs and 463 RBIs in 1,066 games with the Mets.

The Rangers feature key players like shortstop Corey Seager and pitchers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, all of whom are set to earn over $25 million next year.

Although the Rangers will assume more long-term salary obligations with Nimmo, who is owed $101.25 million over the next five seasons, the average annual salary is lower compared to Semien, who is set to earn $72 million over the next three seasons.

However, this trade is expected to be the first of many moves this winter, especially for the Mets.