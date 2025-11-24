Marco Jansen makes history with all-round heroics against India

Marco Jansen plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 23, 2025. - AFP

Marco Jansen etched his name in the history books on Monday by becoming the first South African to score a half-century and take a six-wicket haul in the same Test match against India.

The 25-year-old all-rounder showcased his batting brilliance on Sunday, scoring 93 runs off 91 balls for the Temba Bavuma-led side in South Africa’s first innings.

He followed it up with a devastating bowling performance on Monday during India’s first innings, claiming six wickets for just 48 runs in 19.5 overs.

Jansen broke into the wickets column in the morning session by dismissing Dhruv Jurel. After the tea break, he continued his dominance, removing Rishabh Pant (7), Nitish Kumar Reddy (10) and Ravindra Jadeja (6).

He completed his five-wicket haul by sending back Kuldeep Yadav, who was caught by Aiden Markram on the fifth ball of the 82nd over after scoring 19 runs off 134 balls.

Jansen’s sixth scalp came in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, the world No. 1 Test bowler, who was caught by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne for 5 runs off 17 balls.

Before Jansen, only one South African cricketer had achieved a similar feat in India. Nicky Boje scored a half-century and took a five-wicket haul during a Test match against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in March 2000.

Boje, batting at No. 3, scored 85 runs in the first innings and finished with figures of 5 for 83 in 38 overs in the second innings.