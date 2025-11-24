Rooney urges Liverpool to make 'big decision' on dropping Salah

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action in a Premier League match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Wayne Rooney has urged Liverpool manager Arne Slot to make a 'big decision' and consider dropping Mohamed Salah following Saturday's 3–0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The former Manchester United striker highlighted Salah’s lack of defensive contribution as a concern, despite the Egyptian forward scoring five goals this season.

In a local sports podcast, the 40-year-old stressed that replacing Salah could have a positive impact on the team.

"If I were Slot, I'd try and make a big decision just so it has an impact on the rest of the team," Rooney said.

“Salah is not helping them defensively. If you’re a player on the bench, then what message does that send?”

The Egyptian international became the first Premier League player to finish a season with the most goals and assists while earning the Player of the Year award last season. His remarkable performance coincided with Slot leading Liverpool to the title after taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

However, Liverpool has struggled this season, despite a lucrative summer transfer window that saw £241 million spent on Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

The Reds are now 11th in the table, with 18 points from 12 games, having won only one of their last seven league matches.

Rooney also discussed the impact of injuries, particularly Diogo Jota's, and stated that Slot is under pressure as comparisons to Klopp grow.

“The big thing is when he has a run of results like this, Klopp’s name keeps getting brought up. Liverpool fans just need to get behind him,” he concluded.