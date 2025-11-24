Mike Hesson, Babar Azam react as Shaheens win Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Pakistan Shaheens team and management celebrate after winning the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 by defeating Bangladesh 'A' in the final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 23, 2025. – ACC

Pakistan’s Shaheens team lifted the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 title after a thrilling super over win against Bangladesh ‘A’ here on Sunday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

The dramatic final kept fans on the edge of their seats as the match ended in a tie, forcing a super over where Pakistan chased down seven runs without losing a wicket to claim the trophy.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan Shaheens were restricted to 125 in 20 overs, with Saad Masood top-scoring with a quick 38 off 26 balls, including three fours and three sixes.

Bangladesh ‘A’ staged a strong comeback, leveling the score on the final delivery when Ghaffar Saqlain clinched a crucial single.

Habibur Rahman Sohan top-scored for Bangladesh with 26 off 17, while Rakibul Hasan contributed a vital 24 off 21 deliveries.

Following Pakistan Shaheens’ triumph in the Emerging Asia Cup final, several cricketing figures and experts took to social media to congratulate the team.

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson expressed his pride in the squad’s achievement, highlighting the dedication of both players and support staff.

"Delighted to see the Shaheens take out the title last night. Incredibly proud of what they have achieved — a bunch of passionate, hard-working, talented young men and support staff. I have seen how hard the boys have been working at the camps; they deserve every success," Hesson said.





Former captain Babar Azam also extended his congratulations to the emerging players, encouraging them to continue their upward trajectory.

"Well done Rising Stars, keep moving upwards," he wrote on Instagram story.

Sarfaraz Ahmed praised the team for their discipline and the contributions of individual players during the final.

"Well done to the Pakistan Shaheens team on winning the Emerging Asia Cup final. Credit goes to the entire team management and all the players for their hard work, discipline, and outstanding performances. Ahmed Daniyal and Sufiyan Muqeem were absolutely outstanding, while Saad Masood and Arafat Minhas made valuable contributions in the final," he added.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz highlighted the team’s resilience in the tense final.

"A big win in a very tense final. Happy to see the Shaheens stay strong till the end. Congratulations to the boys. Keep shining and making us proud," Nawaz wrote.





Opening batter Sahibzada Fahan applauded standout individual performances, noting, "Congratulations Pakistan Shaheens. Maaz Sadaqat, you are amazing talent — keep shining."





Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood celebrated the team’s unity and overall performance.

"What a moment! Congratulations Team Pakistan. A very united, disciplined, and mature display by our team throughout the tournament. Pakistan Zindabad," he tweeted.





Meanwhile, Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi congratulated the team on their historic win.

"Congratulations Shaheens on a massive win and bringing the cup home. Keep soaring," Afridi wrote.



