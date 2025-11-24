Italy beat Spain to clinch Davis Cup title

Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning the Davis Cup at SuperTennis Arena in Bologna on November 23, 2025. — Reuters

BOLONGA: Italy secured their third consecutive Davis Cup title with a commanding 2-0 victory over Spain in Sunday's final on its home soil.

This marks Italy's fourth Davis Cup victory overall and their third in a row.

The last nation to win three straight titles was the United States, which achieved five consecutive wins from 1968 to 1972.

On Italy’s side, Matteo Berrettini set the tone with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 win against Pablo Carreno Busta in the opening singles match, while Flavio Cobolli sealed the country's victory after coming from behind to defeat Jaume Munar 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5, sending the Italian bench and the packed crowd into wild celebration.

Following the match, Berrettini ensured Italy got off to a perfect start in Sunday’s final by delivering an impressive performance on serve.

The 29-year-old fired 13 aces, did not face a break point, and secured his victory in 79 minutes.

With this victory, the No. 56 player in the ATP Rankings has now won his past 11 Davis Cup matches, dating back to 2022.

With Italy’s hopes now resting on Cobolli, the 23-year-old demonstrated remarkable resilience by rallying after a slow start against Munar.

After losing the first set and dropping his serve immediately at the start of the second, Cobolli broke back to level at 1-1.

He then converted on his seventh set point of the second set to force a decider and secured the crucial breakthrough in the 11th game of the third set.

During the Davis Cup, Cobolli enjoyed a memorable week on home soil, having saved seven match points in his semi-final victory against Belgium’s Zizou Bergs.

However, Spain was competing in the Davis Cup Finals title match for the first time since their triumph in 2019. The former champions defeated Czechia and Germany en route to the final.