Bellingham shines as Real Madrid regains La Liga lead despite draw

Photo of Kylian Mbappe (right) and Jude Bellingham (left) during a La Liga match against Elche on November 23, 2025. — Reuters

ELCHE: Jude Bellingham scored late to secure a 2-2 draw for Real Madrid against Elche, taking Xabi Alonso's side back to the top of the La Liga table despite dropping points at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Sunday.

Madrid trailed twice in a chaotic second half but were rescued by Bellingham, who also provided an assist. The England international scored his third goal in four league games three minutes from time, firing Kylian Mbappe's cut-back into the net.

Elche opened the scoring eight minutes after the break when Aleix Febas poked his finish past Thibaut Courtois and in off the post.

Madrid responded with 12 minutes remaining in the regulation time as Dean Huijsen scored from Bellingham’s assist. But the hosts hit back almost immediately, with Alvaro Rodriguez firing low from the edge of the area to restore Elche’s lead.

However, the encounter was open throughout, with Mbappé forcing two early saves from goalkeeper Inaki Pena. Trent Alexander-Arnold, playing as a right wing-back, also created chances for the French attacker. Elche posed frequent threats as well, with Rafa Mir and Andre da Silva testing Courtois before halftime.

Elche’s hopes of holding on faded deep into stoppage time when Víctor Chust was sent off for a second yellow card after fouling Mbappe.

The point propelled Madrid above Barcelona, which thrashed Athletic Club 4-0 on Saturday in their return to the Camp Nou. Elche sits 11th.

Before kick-off, Madrid issued an apology for mistakenly using an image of Elche forward André da Silva in a tribute video. Alonso’s side will next travel to Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday, 26 November.