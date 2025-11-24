Usman Tariq credits former Australian all-rounder after heroic performance against Zimbabwe

Usman Tariq celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 1, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq reflected on the challenges he faced during his bowling action assessment and praised former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for his support following his brilliant performance in the T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at the post-match media conference, Tariq shared the emotional and professional difficulties he endured during the scrutiny of his bowling action.

“When the action call-up happened, it was the toughest phase of my career. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, but my family stood firmly behind me — even offering to cover the expenses if I had to go to Dubai for the assessment,” he said.

He further revealed how senior players played a crucial role in keeping him mentally strong throughout the ordeal.

“Shane Watson kept reassuring me, saying he had seen many players go through similar cases and that I didn’t need to panic. It was tough, but Alhamdulillah, everything is clear now,” Tariq added.

The Quetta Gladiators spinner was reported for a suspect bowling action by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown during his side’s PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars.

Under PSL regulations, he was allowed to continue bowling in future matches; however, a repeat report would require him to obtain clearance from an ICC-accredited lab before bowling again.

This marked the second time in Tariq’s PSL career that he had been reported for a suspect action, having previously been flagged during PSL 9 in a match against Karachi Kings, with Richard Illingworth and Asif Yaqoob serving as the on-field umpires.

Tariq’s 2024 PSL season ended disappointingly, with only two wickets in five matches. In the ongoing PSL 10, he has picked up three wickets in two matches.

On Sunday, Tariq’s heroics helped Pakistan secure a hat-trick and their third consecutive win in the tri-series, sealing a place in the final.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 195-5 in 20 overs, led by Babar Azam’s 74 off 52 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

Sahibzada Farhan contributed a crucial 63 off 41 deliveries with four boundaries and three sixes, while Fakhar Zaman added a fiery 27 off 10 balls, hitting one four and three sixes.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 126 in 19 overs, with Ryan Burl top-scoring with 67 off 49 balls, including eight fours and two sixes.

Usman Tariq starred with figures of 4/18 in four overs, supported by Mohammad Nawaz (2 wickets) and Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, and Faheem Ashraf (1 wicket each).