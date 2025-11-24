Hazlewood to miss Brisbane Test; Cummins nearing return for Ashes

Josh Hazlewood of Australia and Pat Cummins of Australia celbrates the wicket of Stuart Broad of England during Day Five of Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 02, 2023 in London, England. - AFP

BRISBANE: Australia will be without fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for the second Test against England at the Gabba, although team management remains optimistic he will feature later in the Ashes series.

Meanwhile, captain Pat Cummins is edging closer to a return, with a possible comeback pencilled in for next week.

Hazlewood was sidelined from the opening Test in Perth after sustaining a hamstring issue during a Sheffield Shield match.

Despite the initial scan not showing a clear injury, he has been undergoing rehabilitation and is expected to join the squad in Brisbane to continue his recovery.

“He’s working through the first week of his rehab,” head coach Andrew McDonald said. “Once he gets further down the track and we have some rough timelines, we’ll communicate those. I know he’ll be available at some point during the series. We just need to complete the early rehab phase to determine where he fits in.”

Cummins, who impressed during training before the Perth Test, has had a slight adjustment to his bowling schedule following the match’s rapid two-day finish.

He was originally set to bowl on the fourth day but returned home to Sydney, pushing his planned workload back by 24 hours.

McDonald said the decision on Cummins’ participation in the day-night Brisbane Test could come late, though signs point positively toward his recovery.

Should he return in Brisbane and the match extends to five days, he would still benefit from an eight-day turnaround before the third Test in Adelaide.

“For those who saw him in Perth, he looked like a player nearing the end of his rehab,” McDonald noted. “The intensity and ball speed were there. Now it’s about building resilience in the soft tissue and making sure we’re not rushing him.”

With Cummins and Hazlewood unavailable in Perth, Mitchell Starc stepped up brilliantly, claiming 10 wickets— including a career-best 7 for 58 in the first innings.

Scott Boland rebounded strongly after an expensive opening day, producing a pivotal second-innings spell, while debutant Brendan Doggett impressed with five wickets in the match.

McDonald admitted responsibility for Boland’s early struggles, saying the team had instructed him to bowl fuller than usual before reverting to his natural lengths.

Debutant Jake Weatherald also contributed, recovering from a first-innings duck to play a vital role in Australia’s successful run chase alongside Travis Head.

“It’s always an unknown when players jump from Shield cricket into Test cricket, but they looked right at home,” McDonald said. “Doggett executed the bouncer plan well and then hit the right areas. Jake showed the intent we want in our batting group.”

Australia still have the option of adding a 15th player to their Brisbane squad. When Hazlewood and Sean Abbott were ruled out of Perth, only Michael Neser was drafted in as cover.