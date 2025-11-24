New Zealand name squad for first Test against West Indies

Kane Williamson is dismised on day three of the third cricket Test match between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 16, 2024. - AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand have announced their 14-member squad for the opening Test against West Indies, with star batter Kane Williamson returning to the side and pacer Blair Tickner earning a recall for the first time since 2023.

The match will be played in Christchurch as part of the new 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Kyle Jamieson, meanwhile, has been held back as team management continues to take a cautious approach to his workload following a long-term back injury.

Fellow seamers Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes — who impressed with nine wickets on debut against Zimbabwe — have also been named in the squad.

However, Jamieson was not considered for the opening Test as he builds up his red-ball fitness.

Glenn Phillips, who featured in the first round of the Plunket Shield, has missed out as he works towards full fitness after a groin injury. Daryl Mitchell, however, has recovered from injury and returns to the squad.

Williamson, currently on a casual contract, sat out New Zealand’s recent Test series in Zimbabwe to participate in The Hundred. After retiring from T20Is, he featured in the first two ODIs against England before suffering a groin niggle.

"Kane's ability on the field speaks for itself and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the Test group," head coach Rob Walter said.

"He's had a bit of time off to get himself ready for red-ball cricket, and I know he's looking forward to playing for Northern Districts in the second round of the Plunket Shield in the lead-up to the first Test," he added.

Tickner, who last played a Test in early 2023 against Sri Lanka, has been rewarded following his strong white-ball showing, including eight wickets in two ODIs against England.

"Both Jacob and Blair have been around a while and know what it takes to perform at the highest level," Walter said. "They've impressed in their white-ball opportunities so far this summer and we back them to do so in the Test arena if called upon.

"Zak couldn't have performed much better in his first Test against Zimbabwe. That, along with his recent form across the white-ball tours, has rightfully earned him selection."

Matt Fisher (shin), Will O’Rourke (back), and Ben Sears (hamstring) were unavailable due to injury.

New Zealand squad for 1st Test vs West Indies:

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson and Will Young.