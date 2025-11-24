Islam Makhachev responds to Ian Machado Garry’s title shot callout

This collage of photos shows UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev (right) and Ian Machado Garry. — UFC/AFP

New welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has reacted to the young fighter in his division, Ian Machado Garry’s UFC Qatar win and responded to his title shot callout.

Islam has become the two division champion after dominating Jack Della Maddalena during a unanimous decision victory at UFC 322 on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

After the victory, Makhachev has also reclaimed his spot as the pound-for-pound king.

However, there was instant discussion about the new champion’s first challenger following several statement performances that took place on the same night.

UFC Qatar offered another opportunity for a welterweight contender to stake their claim in the title picture and push for a title shot with the Russian.

Ian Machado Garry has made a name for himself by defeating former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in the co-main event before making a point to address Makhachev, who has now responded.

Immediately after his welterwight victory Islam Makhachev named Kamaru Usman as his preferred option for his first title defence.

While Garry is still very much in the conversation following his victory, the welterweight champion, who cornered several bouts at UFC Qatar, did not address the Irishman’s performance until the talk with the media after the event.

Makhachev said he believes a decision will be made on his next fight in the coming few weeks.

“At my event, two guys were fighting,” Makhachev recalled.

“Both won their fights early. Both are young and finish fights well but now we have a division, I think, the most active, the youngest, where the most competitive fights are. I think the UFC will decide soon.

“Yesterday there was a good fight. The former champion fought a young guy and I think we have at least three or four contenders now. In the near future, probably in two weeks, it will be clear who the next contender will be.”

When asked about a matchup with Machado Garry, Makhachev said that the 28-year-old did not surprise him on fight night, and added that if he impresses the UFC, he will probably be next.

“It would be interesting,” the champion stated. “He’s also a good fighter and on a good winning streak and young. I think it will turn out interesting. We’ll see. He didn’t surprise me yesterday. If he surprised the UFC, then he will probably be next.”