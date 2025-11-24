Eberechi Eze shines with hat-trick as Arsenal dominate Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze scores their third goal in Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in London on November 23, 2025. — Reuters

Eberechi Eze shone with a brilliant hat-trick as Arsenal dominated Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-1 victory, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points

On the other hand, title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City suffered defeats on Saturday that had opened the door for Mikel Arteta's leaders to increase their advantage at the summit.

And even with so many key players out due to injury, Arsenal proved to be a nightmare for Thomas Frank's Spurs, handing their north London rivals a painful defeat in a performance inspired by a player who could easily have been lining up for the visitors at the Emirates Stadium.

Eze had been all set to join Tottenham from Crystal Palace in August until Arsenal hijacked the transfer at the last minute.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 36th minute, after which Eze started his show, scoring his first five minutes later before two second-half strikes ensured he went home with the match ball on a day to savour for Arsenal.

For Spurs, Richarlison was the only goal scorer who netted one in the 55th minute.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario apologised to the club's fans after the match, saying his team lacked fight.

The visitors' last win in a Premier League game was at Arsenal 15 years ago.

"A very bad night for us. First of all we have to apologise to the people that support us every day," the Italian said.

"They expected us to fight and today we didn't fight. That's not negotiable to do in football in this level.

"It's a tough night, a very bad defeat."