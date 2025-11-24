Georges St-Pierre slams Islam Makhachev's critics says ‘they don’t know the art of fighting’

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 15, 2025. — Reuters

Georges St-Pierre has slammed Islam Makhachev's critics, saying "they don’t know the art of fighting" and praised the Russian after UFC 322.

Islam dominated Jack Della Maddalena during a unanimous decision victory at UFC 322, becoming a two-division champion, on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

But some quarters of the MMA world criticised the new welterweight champion, arguing that the fight should not have gone to a decision.

However, there were a lot of MMA stars and analysts who praised Islam Makhachev and regarded him as one of the best in the sport.

St-Pierre is also among those who are fans of Makhachev. Speaking on Adin Ross’ podcast, he said he does not agree with the critics of the star.

“I was there. I witnessed his performance last Saturday. It was freaking brilliant. Unbelievable. I don’t think he even took a punch. It’s unbelievable. A lot of people that were there [said] ‘oh, it was a decision’ people who say that, I am sorry, because they don’t know the art of fighting. They have no idea, they don’t understand the art of fighting,” St-Pierre said.

He added that he admits the fight was not a flawless victory or a submission, but going up in a weight division and beating the champion is not an easy job.

“His performance was freaking amazing. Yeah the fight was not a flawless victory with a crazy submission or a knockout but going up in a weight class and beating Jack Della Maddalena like he did is freaking hard,” he added.