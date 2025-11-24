Bangladesh include Saifuddin, Ankon for first two T20Is against Ireland

Mohammad Saifuddin of Bangladesh celebrates after taking the wicket of Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Lords on July 05, 2019 in London, England. - AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh have included Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahidul Islam Ankon in their squad for the first two T20Is of the three-match series against Ireland, replacing Taskin Ahmed and Shamim Hossain from the lineup that faced West Indies last month.

Saifuddin was part of Bangladesh’s 3-0 T20I series win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, while Ankon is making his debut in the format. The 23-year-old has, however, represented Bangladesh in one Test and three ODIs.

Bangladesh chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain explained the changes, noting Taskin’s unavailability due to the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

"Taskin has an NOC, so he is not available to us currently," Hossain said. "We know that he will play for Bangladesh whenever we ask him to, but we are well aware of the plans.

"We haven't considered Shamim Hossain for the first two T20Is. We have picked Mahidul Islam so that we can try someone in the top four."

For the unversed, the three T20Is will be held in Chattogram on November 27, 29, and December 2.

Bangladesh Squad for Ireland T20Is:

Litton Das (c), Saif Hassan (vc), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin.