‘He’s an X-Factor’: Salman Agha lauds Usman Tariq’s heroics against Zimbabwe

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq celebrates after taking wicket during the fourth T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 23, 2025. – PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha praised spinner Usman Tariq for his exceptional performance with the ball as the green shirts secured a commanding win over Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

During the post-match presentation, Agha reflected on his team’s performance and the strategies that led to their success.

He lauded the team’s adaptability and emphasis on running between the wickets, which proved crucial given the shorter 70-metre boundaries.

"It was perfect; that is what I wanted from my team yesterday and tonight. When you have 70-metre boundaries, running between the wickets becomes really crucial, and that is something we discuss in team meetings," Agha said.

He also highlighted Tariq’s game-changing role in the middle overs, stressing the importance of players who can make a significant impact during critical phases of the match.

"He is an X-factor, and that’s how we want to use him. If we have a bowler who can create that kind of impact in the middle overs, we are always going to be on the winning side," he added.

The victory marked Pakistan’s third consecutive win in the tri-series, securing their spot in the final scheduled for November 29.

The team’s triumph was largely powered by Usman Tariq’s brilliant bowling, which included a sensational hat-trick.

Chasing a challenging target of 196, Zimbabwe suffered early setbacks as opener Tadiwanashe Marumani fell for four in the first over, dismissed by Naseem Shah.

Mohammad Wasim Jr then removed Brian Bennett for nine in the next over, leaving Zimbabwe struggling at 14-2 after 1.4 overs.

Faheem Ashraf struck before the end of the powerplay, dismissing veteran Brendan Taylor for eight, as Zimbabwe slid further to 25-3.

Skipper Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl tried to rebuild with a 34-run partnership, but Raza fell for 23 in the ninth over, reducing the visitors to 59-4.

The collapse accelerated in the 10th over when Usman Tariq produced a magical spell, first dismissing Tony Munyonga for one before picking up back-to-back wickets of Tashinga Musekiwa and Wellington Masakadza—both first-ball ducks—to complete a remarkable hat-trick.

Zimbabwe were reeling at 60-7 in just 9.4 overs.

Tariq later removed Tinotenda Maposa for three, while Mohammad Nawaz claimed Brad Evans for two, leaving Zimbabwe nine down.

Ryan Burl fought valiantly, scoring an unbeaten 67 off 49 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, to push his team past the 100-run mark. Zimbabwe’s innings ended with Richard Ngarava’s run-out, handing Pakistan a comprehensive victory.

Usman Tariq finished with outstanding figures of 4-18 in four overs, while Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf contributed one wicket each.

Batting first, Pakistan got off to a solid start as openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub laid the foundation. Saim hit two consecutive sixes in the third over but was dismissed for 13 off eight balls by Brad Evans.

Babar Azam joined Farhan to build a 102-run partnership, taking Pakistan past 50 in 10 overs and setting a strong platform.

Farhan reached his seventh T20I fifty and Babar his 38th, but Sikandar Raza dismissed Farhan for 63 in the 15th over, leaving Pakistan at 132/2.

Babar continued to anchor the innings before being dismissed for 74 off 52 balls. Fakhar Zaman provided a late flourish, smashing 21 off nine balls, including two sixes, to help Pakistan finish at 195/5.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza picked up 2/39, while Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava claimed a wicket each.