Peter Fury shares honest opinion on Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off after a press conference announcing their heavyweight boxing match at Kayesa Centre in Miami on November 21, 2025. — Reuters

Renowned British boxing trainer and the uncle of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Peter, has shared his honest opinion on the Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua fight.

The fight between Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) and Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) is set for December 19 in Miami.

Their matchup was arranged after Paul’s planned fight with Gervonta Davis on November 14 was cancelled due to new allegations of domestic abuse against the WBA lightweight champion.

A two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world, Joshua, is making a comeback to the ring after a long time, as he has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

Speaking to Boxing Now, Peter Fury was honest while sharing his opinion, saying anyone in Joshua's place should have said yes to the fight.

“If you was Joshua would you take it? Yeah. Why wouldn’t you? Someone its offering you 50-80 million, what are you going to do, against somebody like him? Course he’s going to take it,” Fury said.

“People say it’s bad for boxing, oh his legacy will be ruined. Listen, if he was here training with me and that fight came up I’d say yeah, take it. Course you would, stupidness to say you’re not, too much money.”

He then predicted the fight, adding that Jake Paul has no chance against Anthony Joshua.

“I don’t give [Paul] any chance. Joshua has had his flaws, but you’re talking about a two-time world champion, somebody that’s got power to put your lights straight out,” he added.