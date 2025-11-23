PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reacts after Shaheens win Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi arrives at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium to witness the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh 'A' in Doha, Qatar on November 23, 2025. - ACC

DOHA: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, has praised the Shaheens after they defeated Bangladesh 'A' in a Super Over to clinch the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 title at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In a statement, Naqvi lauded the team’s performance throughout the tournament, highlighting their skill, coordination and determination that led them to the championship.

"Pakistan Shaheens truly played like Shaheens and became champions for the third time. They showcased excellent teamwork by defeating Bangladesh in the final. Their performance throughout the tournament was impressive," said Naqvi.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President also extended his congratulations to the players and coaching staff, emphasising the significance of this win for the future of Pakistan cricket.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate all the players and the coaching staff. Today’s victory heralds a bright and glorious future for Pakistan cricket," he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the Shaheens defeated Bangladesh in a thrilling Super Over to claim their third ACC Men's Emerging Cup title.

Bangladesh batted first in the one-over shootout but lost an early wicket as Ahmed Saniyal dismissed Abdul Gaffar Saqlain for a first-ball duck.

Daniyal then bowled a wide that reached the boundary but quickly recovered to concede only six runs from the remaining deliveries, finishing Bangladesh’s Super Over at six runs in 0.3 overs.

Chasing seven runs, Pakistan began with a leg bye off the first delivery, putting Maaz Sadaqat on strike. He managed only a single off the next ball before Saad Masood struck a boundary in the third delivery, leaving Pakistan needing just one run from three balls.

Masood then inside-edged the final delivery to secure the winning run and seal the trophy for the Shaheens.

Earlier, in the main match, Bangladesh fell agonisingly short while chasing Pakistan’s target of 126, finishing at 125-9 in 20 overs.

Openers Habibur Rahman Sohan and Jishan Alam provided a solid start, scoring freely in the early overs.

Pakistan struck back quickly. In the third over, Arafat Minhas dismissed Jishan for six off four balls, leaving Bangladesh at 22-1.

In the next over, Habibur Rahman was out for 26 off 17 balls — including three fours and two sixes — to Saad Masood, putting the Shaheens in control.

Arafat continued the pressure, trapping Mahidul Islam Ankon for a five-ball duck in the fifth over, reducing Bangladesh to 36-3.

Wickets kept tumbling as Sufiyan Muqeem dismissed skipper Akbar Ali for two off 10, and Maaz Sadaqat removed Yasir Ali for eight.

After the drinks break, Sufiyan struck twice in one over, removing Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 53-7 in 10.1 overs.

A gritty partnership between Rakibul Hasan and SM Meherob briefly revived Bangladesh, adding 37 runs to take the score to 88-7 by the 15-over mark.

Ahmed Daniyal broke the stand, dismissing Meherob for 19 and then Rakibul for 24, pushing Bangladesh to 96-9 in 17.2 overs.

Tailenders Abdul Gaffar Saqlain and Ripon Mondol produced a late surge, smashing three sixes off Shahid Aziz in the penultimate over to take Bangladesh past 100 and leaving just seven runs required in the final over with one wicket in hand.

However, Bangladesh managed only six runs in the last over, scoring a single off the final ball when two were required, resulting in a dramatic tie and forcing a Super Over.