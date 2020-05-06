Photo: AFP

A fund worth $6 million has been created by seven major governing bodies of tennis to assist the players suffering financially due to the lack of competition following the global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement by ATP, seven governing bodies of tennis: ATP, WTA ITF and the four Grand Slam tournaments - the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, The Championships, Wimbledon and the US Open have united to support players who are facing unprecedented challenges due to the global impact of COVID-19 as professional tennis is currently suspended until 13 July 2020.

Funds from the programme will be distributed by the ATP and WTA and will target roughly 800 singles and doubles players from both tours.

Eligibility for cash from the funds will be determined by ranking and previous prize money earnings, the ATP said.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with international tennis, forcing the cancellation or postponement of dozens of tournaments, notably the Wimbledon Championships and the French Open at Roland Garros.

According to reports in the US, each of the four Grand Slam events -- US Open, Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon -- chipped in $1 million each to the fund.

The WTA and ATP Tours were also reported to have added $1 million each.

The fund is designed to benefit men's and women's players ranked outside of the top 200 in the world in singles.

With additional reporting from AFP

Tennis set up players fund, raises $6million