Pakistan lift IBSF Snooker World Cup after stunning comeback in Muscat

This collage of pictures shows Pakistani cueists Muhammad Asif (left) and Asjad Iqbal. — Reporter/File

MUSCAT: Pakistan captured the IBSF Snooker World Cup Team Championship on Sunday after staging a remarkable comeback to defeat Hong Kong China 2 by 3–2 in a thrilling best-of-five frames final.

The Pakistani duo — former world champion Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal — showcased nerves of steel, producing back-to-back century breaks in the decisive moments to seal the victory. Hong Kong’s team featured Chau Hon Man and Nansen Wan.

Hong Kong made an impressive start, with Chau Hon Man outclassing Asjad Iqbal 94–0, powered by an 85 break, to put Pakistan on the back foot early in the contest.

Pakistan, however, struck back in the second singles frame. Muhammad Asif delivered a superb 82 break to secure a 95–17 win over Nansen Wan, bringing the match level at 1–1.

Hong Kong regained their lead by taking the doubles frame 84–41, pushing Pakistan to the brink at 2–1.

But the momentum swung dramatically in the reverse singles. Asif produced a flawless 100 break to defeat Chau Hon Man 100–36, levelling the tie once again and setting up a high-stakes final frame.

With the championship on the line, Asjad Iqbal rose to the occasion brilliantly, firing a magnificent 104 break to overpower Nansen Wan 104–0, completing Pakistan’s stunning turnaround.

Pakistan clinched the title 3–2, with frame scores as follows:

0–94 (85), 95 (82)–17, 41–84, 100 (100)–36, 104 (104)–0.

The triumph adds another glittering chapter to Muhammad Asif’s illustrious career. It marks his seventh world title overall — comprising three team world championships, three individual world titles, and one World Masters crown.