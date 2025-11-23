Usman Tariq joins elite club with T20I hat-trick against Zimbabwe

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq celebrates after claiming hat-trick during the fourth T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 23, 2025. – PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan off-spinner Usman Tariq entered an elite list of T20I hat-trick heroes on Sunday after dismantling Zimbabwe’s batting line-up in the tri-series fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Usman claimed his hat-trick in the 10th over of Zimbabwe’s innings, leaving the Chevrons struggling at 60-7.

The right-arm spinner first trapped Tony Munyonga, then bowled Tashinga Musekiwa for a duck, and finally sent Wellington Masakadza back to the pavilion, marking a historic milestone.

The 30-year-old became the fourth Pakistani player to record a hat-trick in T20 internationals.

Previous hat-trick heroes for Pakistan include:

Faheem Ashraf vs Sri Lanka, 2017

Mohammad Hasnain vs Sri Lanka, 2019

Mohammad Nawaz vs Afghanistan, 2025

Usman Tariq vs Zimbabwe, 2025

Earlier, batting first under the lights at Rawalpindi, Pakistan posted a challenging total of 195-5 in their 20 overs.

Openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan added 29 runs for the first wicket in just 2.3 overs before Ayub was caught for 13 off 8 balls, which included two sixes.

Following his partner’s dismissal, Farhan joined forces with Babar Azam to build a 103-run partnership, taking control of the innings.

Farhan led the charge, scoring 63 off 41 balls with three sixes and four boundaries, while Babar contributed 74 off 52 balls, including two sixes and seven fours. Farhan was dismissed in the 15th over with Pakistan at 132-2.

In a late flourish, Fakhar Zaman’s quickfire cameo of 27 runs off 10 balls, featuring three towering sixes, propelled Pakistan close to the 200-run mark.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza was the only bowler to make a notable impact, claiming two wickets in his four-over spell.

more to follow.....