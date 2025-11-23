Newcastle boss Howe says players need to back up their victory over Manchester City

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reacts after the match on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has said that their real test will be against Marseille and Everton after getting a morale-boosting win over Manchester City.

Newcastle ended their run of two Premier League defeats after getting a 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola's men at St James' Park on Saturday, with arguably their best performance of the season to date.

However, amid a tough schedule which sees them travel to the south of France in the Champions League on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's league clash at Merseyside, head coach Howe knows that the job is not over yet.

He added that their schedule between now and the end of January is relentless.

"The acid test is Marseille and Everton," he said. "We have to now go away in the Champions League to a very difficult opponent and we need to perform.

"We'll get very limited rest and that's the biggest challenge we face. Our schedule between now and the end of January is relentless, so now the players have to look after themselves, we have to regroup and go again."

Asked if his side had rediscovered its edge, Howe said: "Yes, possibly. You need that. For me, that is described as doing everything it takes to win, so yes, I think you need a bit of devilment in your game, of course within the rules.

"You don't want to see red cards, but you want to see us being really hard, but fair to try to do everything we can to win."