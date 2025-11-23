Bangladesh ‘A’ rip through Pakistan Shaheens in Asia Cup Rising Stars final

Bangladesh 'A' team celebrate during their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars final agianst Pakistan Shaheens at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 23, 2025. - ACC

DOHA: Bangladesh ‘A’ produced a dominant bowling performance to restrict Pakistan Shaheens to 125 all out in 20 overs in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Pakistan Shaheens suffered a nightmare start. Opener Yasir Khan was run out for a duck on the very first delivery of the innings by Abdul Ghaffar Saqlain.

The collapse deepened in the next over as Mohammad Faiq was bowled for a second-ball duck, leaving the side reeling at 2-2 in just 1.1 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori and Maaz Sadaqat attempted to steady the innings with a 23-run stand, but Ghori’s run-a-ball nine came to an end when he was dismissed by Rakibul Hasan.

The Shaheens’ woes compounded when Sadaqat — the tournament’s leading run-scorer — fell to Jishan Alam after top scoring early with 23 off 18 balls, including two fours and a six, reducing the side to 49-4 in the seventh over.

Arafat Minhas and captain Irfan Niazi then mounted a brief recovery, helping Pakistan cross the 50-run mark.

However, their partnership was broken when Ghaffar Saqlain removed Arafat for a valuable 25 off 23 balls, featuring four boundaries. The dismissal left the Shaheens at 64-5 in 10.4 overs.

Rakibul struck again soon after, sending Irfan back for a hard-fought nine off 22 deliveries. Saad Masood offered resistance with an impressive 38 off 26 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes as he guided the side past the 100-run milestone in the 17th over.

Masood and Shahid Aziz contributed a steady partnership before Aziz was trapped LBW by Ripon Mondol for nine, leaving Pakistan at 116-7 in 18.2 overs.

Mondol continued his exceptional spell, dismissing Masood shortly after and then removing Ubaid Shah for a duck to claim his third wicket.

The innings concluded on the final ball when Daniyal was run out for two by Akbar Ali, leaving Sufiyan unbeaten on four from five balls as Pakistan Shaheens were bowled out for 125.