QEAT: Hayatullah’s seven-wicket haul steers FATA against Lahore Whites in last round

FATA Region bowler Hayatullah is pictured after taking seven wickets on the first day of the final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 against Lahore Region Whites at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on November 23, 2025. – PCB

PESHAWAR: Spinner Hayatullah delivered a superb seven-wicket haul as FATA dismissed Lahore Region Whites for a modest total on the opening day of the final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Lahore Whites were skittled out for 205 runs in 53.4 overs, with middle-order batter [Name missing in provided text] top-scoring with 54 off 67 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Aamir Jamal contributed valuable lower-order runs, scoring 32 off 31 deliveries with five boundaries, while openers Mohib Bhatti (28) and Ali Zaryab (26) also provided starts.

Hayatullah ripped through Lahore’s batting lineup, finishing with impressive figures of 7 for 78 in 20.4 overs. Asif Afridi claimed two wickets, while Arshadullah picked up one.

In reply, FATA closed the opening day at 86 for 3 in 23 overs, trailing by 119 runs. Noman Ali starred with the ball for Lahore, removing Mohammad Usman for 15 and dismissing Hayatullah for 2.

Opening batter Mohammad Farooq made 28 off 45 balls, hitting three fours and a six.

Salman Khan Jr and Sirajuddin will resume FATA’s innings on day two, unbeaten on 2 and 5 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Multan Region’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq continued his fine run of form, smashing another century in the final round match of the QEAT against Abbottabad Region here at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Multan dominated the opening day and piled up 360-5 in 84 overs, with Imam leading the charge through a magnificent 181 off 232 balls, studded with 21 fours and one six.

Imam’s marathon knock eventually came to an end at the hands of Adil Naz, but not before he had put his side in a commanding position.

Shahroon Siraj further strengthened Multan’s innings with a valuable 83 off 132 balls, hitting nine fours.

He was dismissed by Mansoor Ali, who also accounted for Imran Butt, the latter contributing a brisk 40 off 61 with six boundaries.

For Abbottabad, Mansoor Ali delivered the standout bowling performance, claiming 3-63 in 16 overs, while Adil Naz chipped in with two wickets.

Multan will resume their innings on day two with Zeeshan Ashraf unbeaten on 30 off 40 balls, while Bismillah Khan is yet to open his account after facing two deliveries.

In the next match of the QEAT at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, a five-wicket haul from Mohammad Umar helped Karachi Blues bowl out Sialkot Region for 176 in 46.2 overs.

Sialkot were under pressure right from the start and struggled to post a competitive total despite a late fighting knock from Mehran Mumtaz, who scored a brisk 70 off 61 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes. Opening batter Azam Awaiz and middle-order batter Mohammad Waleed added 23 runs each, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to make significant contributions.

Umar starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 5 for 40 in 13.2 overs, while Kashif Bhatti picked up four wickets and Rameez Aziz claimed one.

In reply, Karachi Blues ended the opening day at 144 for 3 in 33.3 overs, trailing by just 32 runs. Shan Masood continued his fine form, registering another half-century in the tournament.

Openers Saad Baig and Abdullah Fazal contributed 29 and 21 runs respectively before falling to Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Waleed.

Karachi will resume their innings on day two with Shan Masood unbeaten on 60 off 99 balls, accompanied by skipper Saud Shakeel, who is batting on 3 from 10 deliveries.

In the next round of the QEAT at the Marghzar Cricket Ground, middle-order batter Muhammad Awais Zafar produced a brilliant century to put Faisalabad in a strong position against Bahawalpur.

Batting first, Faisalabad dominated the opening day, posting 305-9 in 84.1 overs. Awais Zafar was the standout performer with a magnificent 148 off 177 balls, an innings laced with 15 fours and seven sixes.

Raees Ahmed also contributed with a solid half-century, scoring 53 off 91 deliveries, which included six fours and one six. Opener Hasan Raza added valuable support at the top of the order with an impressive 53, striking eight boundaries.

For Bahawalpur, Muhammad Imran led the bowling attack with figures of 3/57 in 18 overs, while Mohammad Azab and Mohammad Sudais chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Faisalabad will resume their innings on day two with Khurram Shahzad unbeaten on five and Afaq Afridi not out on one, aiming to push the total further.

In the fifth match of the final QEAT round, Rohail Nazir’s unbeaten century helped Islamabad secure a commanding position against Peshawar Region at the Diamond Cricket Ground.

Batting first, Islamabad posted 346-5 in 86 overs, with a strong start from the openers. Shamyl Hussain led the charge with 76 off 77 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes.

Naseerullah Khan also made a valuable contribution, scoring 73 off 145 deliveries, including 12 boundaries. However, the star of the innings was wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir, who reached a well-crafted century.

For Peshawar, Mohammad Irfan claimed two wickets, while Mohammad Amir Khan, Sajid Khan, and Razaullah picked up one wicket each.

Islamabad will resume their innings on day two with Rohail Nazir unbeaten on 113 off 159 balls, featuring 13 fours and four sixes, alongside Arsal Sheikh, who is on five.