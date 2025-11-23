Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool players are letting Arne Slot down

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk puts the captain's armband on after Jordan Henderson was substituted in a Premier League match against Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool on August 28, 2021. — Reuters

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said that players are letting down head coach Arne Slot and called on the team to start taking more responsibility.

Liverpool was defeated 3-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Anfield, which was their sixth defeat in seven league matches and left the defending champions 11th on the table. This is the first time in more than a decade that the Reds have fallen to the bottom half of the table.

Usually, Van Dijk reacts calmly to the results of the matches, even if it is not in their favour, but the latest defeat prompted a more apt response.

"We are definitely letting him [Slot] down but we've let ourselves down as well," Van Dijk said.

"You look at yourself first and then you help each other, you help each other get out of this mess because at the moment it is a mess -- that's just a fact.

"As the champions we can't be in the situation we are in right now. What are we going to do about it? We're going to try to turn it around and that's the mentality everyone should have."

Van Dijk admitted there is frustration in the dressing room after the recent results, but turning on each other is not the solution; the team won the league together and will get out of the current situation together as well.

"It is easy to point fingers but you have to do it together," he added.

"What I want is for everyone to take responsibility on the pitch. We have to do that in order to push each other, to make each other better. It's easy to maybe just think about your own situation rather than the collective side when things are not going well.

"We have been through it together and won the league and everyone was part of it and happy and when you go through a tough time you have to stick together and not point fingers.”