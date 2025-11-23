Hat-trick hero Usman Tariq helps Pakistan crush Zimbabwe in T20I tri-series

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq celebrates after claiming hat-trick during the fourth T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 23, 2025. – PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan clinched a dominant 69-run victory over Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the T20I tri-series, bundling the visitors out for 126 in 19 overs, courtesy of a sensational hat-trick by spinner Usman Tariq here on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a daunting 196-run target, Zimbabwe suffered an early setback as opener Tadiwanashe Marumani fell for four in the opening over, dismissed by Naseem Shah.

The slide continued in the next over when Mohammad Wasim Jr uprooted Brian Bennett’s stumps for nine off five balls, including two boundaries, leaving Zimbabwe struggling at 14-2 after 1.4 overs.

Zimbabwe lost their third wicket before the end of the powerplay as Faheem Ashraf removed veteran Brendan Taylor for a run-a-ball eight, which included two fours.

Skipper Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl attempted to steady the innings, stitching together a 34-run partnership to revive Zimbabwe’s hopes.

However, their resistance ended when Nawaz struck in the ninth over, dismissing Raza for 23 off 18 balls, featuring two fours and a six, reducing the visitors to 59-4.

The collapse accelerated in the 10th over when Usman Tariq produced a magical spell, first removing Tony Munyonga for one before picking back-to-back wickets of Tashinga Musekiwa and Wellington Masakadza—both first-ball ducks—to complete a remarkable hat-trick.

His brilliance left Zimbabwe reeling at 60-7 in 9.4 overs.

Nawaz continued the onslaught by dismissing Brad Evans for two, while Tariq claimed his fourth wicket by removing Tinotenda Maposa for three off 10 deliveries, leaving Zimbabwe nine down.

Ryan Burl, however, fought valiantly, bringing up his fourth T20I fifty and dragging his side past the 100-run mark in the 17th over. He remained unbeaten on a well-constructed 67 off 49 deliveries, laced with eight fours and two sixes.

Zimbabwe’s innings came to an end when Richard Ngarava was run out, sealing Pakistan’s comprehensive victory.

Usman Tariq finished with outstanding figures of 4-18 from his four overs, while Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf contributed with one wicket each.

Batting first, Pakistan got off to a solid start as openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub put together a steady platform.

Saim began aggressively in the third over, hitting back-to-back sixes, but his innings was cut short on the third delivery of the over when he was dismissed for 13 off eight balls by Brad Evans, leaving Pakistan at 29/1 in 2.3 overs.

Babar Azam joined Farhan at the crease, and the duo steadily accumulated runs, taking the team past the 50-run mark.

They built a 102-run partnership, with Babar gradually finding his rhythm and striking crisp boundaries. By the halfway stage, Pakistan were 83/1 in 10 overs.

Farhan and Babar continued to dominate, raising the run rate and pushing Pakistan past 100 in the 13th over. Both reached their respective fifties—Farhan his seventh T20I fifty and Babar his 38th.

The partnership was broken when Sikandar Raza claimed Farhan’s wicket for 63 off 41 balls, leaving Pakistan at 132/2 in 15.2 overs.

Faheem Ashraf, sent up the order, lasted only briefly and was run out after scoring three. Babar then resumed his aggressive innings, helping Pakistan cross 150.

However, Sikandar Raza struck again to dismiss Babar for 74 off 52 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes, leaving Pakistan at 163/4 in 17.4 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz struggled for runs and was dismissed by Richard Ngarava after scoring four, and Fakhar Zaman provided a late cameo.

Coming in with just an over remaining, Zaman smashed 21 off nine deliveries, including two sixes and a four, remaining unbeaten as Pakistan finished at 195/5. Agha added one run in support.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza picked up 2/39 in four overs, while Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava claimed a wicket each.