Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Pakistan Shaheens in Asia Cup Rising Stars final

Pakistan Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali (left) and Pakistan's Irfan Khan Niazi at the toss ahead of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 23, 2025. – Screengrab/Livestream

DOHA: Bangladesh 'A' have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan Shaheens in the final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars here on Sunday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Shaheens: Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (c), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Bangladesh A: Jishan Alam, Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali (c/wk), Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Islam, Meherob Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhary, Ripon Mondol and Abdul Gaffar.

Head to Head:

Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh 'A' have faced eachother in the T20 format two times with Shaheens claiming all two wins and Bangladesh remained winless.

Matches played: 02

Pakistan Shaheens won: 02

Bangladesh 'A' won: 00

Both teams last faced eachother in the Top End T20 series in Darwin, Australia where Shaheens led by Irfan Niazi won the match by 79 runs.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 227-4 in 20 overs courtesy of exceptional batting performances by Yasir Khan and Khawaja Nafay with Khan scored 62 off 40 deliveries with the help of seven fours and two sixes while Nafay contributed 61 off 30 featuring eight fours and two sixes.

Abdul Samad remained unbeaten after a vital knock of 56 off 27 deliveries with the help of five sixes and one boundary.

In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for 148 in 16.5 overs with Saif Hassan top scoring with 57 off 32 deliveries deaturing five four and three sixes.

Faisal Akram and Saad Masood starred with three wickets each for Pakistan while Mohammad Wasim picked up two wickets and Ubaid Shah, Maaz Sadaqat chipped in with one wicket each as well.

Form Guide:

Pakistan Shaheens will be in a confident position as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament with wins against Oman, India and UAE and also beating Sri Lanka in the semifinal as well.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will keep their eye on the prize after their recent miraculous win against India in the semifinal of the tournament.

Pakistan Shaheens: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

Bangladesh A: W, L, W, W, L