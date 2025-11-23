Stand-in captain named as India announce squad for South Africa ODIs

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul of India celebrate following the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Bangladesh at MCA International Stadium on October 19, 2023 in Pune, India. - AFP

India batter KL Rahul will lead the side in the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting November 30, stepping in for regular captain Shubman Gill, who is still recovering from a neck injury sustained during the first Test in Kolkata earlier this month.

Rishabh Pant returns to the ODI setup as the second wicketkeeper, having last played the format in August 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested after featuring in all four home Tests this season, the T20 Asia Cup, and the recent ODIs in Australia. Shreyas Iyer also misses out as he continues his recovery from a lacerated spleen.

With Iyer unavailable, left-handed batter Tilak Varma earns a spot in the middle order. Varma recently played a one-day series against South Africa A in Rajkot.

Though he has had modest returns in his four ODI appearances so far, he has established himself as a regular in India’s T20I setup.

Varma is likely to compete with Pant for a middle-order position alongside Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja, who was rested for the Australia ODIs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are the other allrounders in contention, while Axar Patel misses out.

In Gill’s absence, Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, in excellent form for India A during the one-day series against South Africa A, is named as the reserve opener. Gaikwad, who last played an ODI two years ago, scored 117, 68*, and 25 in India A’s 2-1 series win.

Mohammed Siraj has been rested to manage his workload after featuring in all four home Tests, with Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana leading the pace attack. Dhruv Jurel has been included as a backup middle-order batter.

Hardik Pandya is in the final stage of rehab for a quadriceps injury at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

He has been named in Baroda’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, starting November 26, and could participate in the first three rounds before selectors decide on his inclusion in the T20I series against South Africa.

Pandya, part of India’s Champions Trophy-winning squad in March, missed the recent ODI assignment due to the injury sustained during September’s Asia Cup.

For the unversed, the ODIs will be played on November 30 in Ranchi, December 3 in Raipur, and December 6 in Visakhapatnam.

India’s ODI Squad for South Africa Series:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (captain & wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Dhruv Jurel.